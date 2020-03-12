You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

CME to close Chicago trading floor on coronavirus concerns

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 8:48 AM

[BENGALURU] Exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Wednesday it would close its Chicago trading floor after business hours on Friday to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, which can cause a sometimes fatal flu-like respiratory illness, has roiled equities and commodities prices worldwide.

"The reopening of the trading floor will be evaluated as more medical guidance on the coronavirus becomes available," CME Group, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said in a statement.

No coronavirus cases have been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building, and the markets will remain available for trading electronically, it said.

The floor closure comes as markets are unusually volatile.

SEE ALSO

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

"The electronic market fails when the markets get crazy. Look at Sunday night - violent swings," said PJ Quaid, an independent open-outcry corn options broker on the CME floor.

"Market-makers on the screen just turn off their markets when things get bad. The pit does not do that," Quaid said, adding: "My customers still believe in the open-outcry market."

The New York Stock Exchange said in an internal memo on Wednesday that it had taken measures to help keep its floor open, including mandating separate entrances and eating spaces for floor traders and staff, and employees of NYSE and parent company Intercontinental Exchange Inc who work in the office tower at 11 Wall Street.

CME closed most futures pits in 2015 after the practice declined because of computerised trading. Products like Eurodollar and grain options are still traded in pits, however. Cboe Global Markets Inc and The London Metal Exchange have said they also have contingency plans.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Asia's wealthy shrug off taboos, invest in end of life services

Banks urge EU to ease capital rules to fight coronavirus fallout

Coronavirus leads Warren Buffett to mull changes to Berkshire Hathaway shareholder weekend

New York Fed boosts daily cash injections to US$175b daily

Jefferies raises OCBC to 'buy', sees resilient earnings for banking trio

Prudential announces plans to list US unit Jackson National Life

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 08:47 AM
Government & Economy

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

[SYDNEY] Australia's government said on Thursday it would pump A$17.6 billion (S$15.9 billion) into the economy to...

Mar 12, 2020 08:38 AM
Companies & Markets

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) on Thursday said it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU)...

Mar 12, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Q3 net profit more than doubles to US$6.7m on higher sales

DEL Monte Pacific more than doubled its net profit to US$6.7 million for the third quarter ended Jan 31, 2020, from...

Mar 12, 2020 08:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Nearly US$640b coal investments undercut by cheap renewables: research

[LONDON] Nearly US$640 billion of investment in coal power capacity worldwide is at risk because it is cheaper to...

Mar 12, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open more than 2% down on coronavirus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened more than two per cent lower on Thursday following sharp falls on Wall Street as fears...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.