You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse Group prices S$750m perpetual notes at 5.6% with excess demand

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 6:56 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

CREDIT Suisse Group on Thursday priced its S$750 million perpetual NC5 AT1 issue at 5.625 per cent, which it says is the tightest pricing after strong demand.

At the final price guidance level, total orders stood in excess of S$2.7 billion, Credit Suisse said. It added that strong interest came from both institutional and private banking accounts. 

Of the order book, private banks were allocated 84 per cent, fund managers 10 per cent, banks 4 per cent and insurers 2 per cent.

Geographically, 91 per cent of the demand came from Singapore clients, with the rest of Asia and Europe accounting for 7 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.  

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

NC5 means the issuer has the right to call or redeem the bonds in year five. AT1 refers to Additional Tier 1 capital, which is structured with no fixed maturity and has a loss-absorption feature which can be triggered when a crisis occurs.

The notes will be rated "BB-" by S&P and "BB" by Fitch. 

Helman Sitohang, CEO Asia-Pacific at Credit Suisse, said the transaction - its first in the Singapore-dollar bond market - "underscores Credit Suisse’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, establishes a new source of funding for the bank and diversifies our investor base".

He added: "It also demonstrates our world-class execution capabilities and the unique value proposition of our integrated model which is based on close collaboration between our regional and global investment banking teams and our private bank in delivering capital raising and hedging solutions."

Credit Suisse acted as the sole global coordinator and structuring agent. It was also joint bookrunner alongside DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and United Overseas Bank.

Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan policymaker warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal

UOB CEO sees South-east Asia as 'haven' from trade war

ECB worries about rising risks to financial stability

Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan

Treasuries in sight of 2% yield as trade war spurs global bond rally

Softbank's Son gives 9.1b yen payday to recruit top talent

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75kok8jloac6sj1g6n1_doc6ux8lbwjrchkrci4hba.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Employers should offer structured training, firms with productivity gains urged to give one-off bonus

doc75kndxqrth5w9vium7x_doc7415pyo19d2so2do74c.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening