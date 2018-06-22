You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Cryptocurrencies forfeit weekly gain as regulator orders changes

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 7:53 PM

[HONG KONG] Bitcoin dropped the most in more than a week and led digital coins lower after Japanese regulators hit six of the country's biggest cryptocurrency trading venues with business-improvement orders.

The crackdown surprised investors, ending what was about to be the first winning week since early June for the most-liquid tokens. The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index tumbled as much as 7.1 per cent on Friday. The gauge fell in five of the past six weeks.

Some of the targets were quick to react. Bitflyer said it would stop accepting new customers and also review identity verification for some existing users after it received an order from Japan's Financial Services Agency. The FSA called for improved measures at all the exchanges against money laundering. The companies must submit their plans by July 23.

Peer-to-peer money has come under fresh pressure in recent weeks after two South Korean exchanges said they were hacked. That raised fresh concerns about the security of investor holdings. New pressure in Japan, one of the most crypto-friendly jurisdictions, demonstrated the market's fragility to regulatory moves in the absence of much positive news.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market is still trading on low volumes and has yet to break out of its current downtrend, leaving itself susceptible to sell-offs," said Ryan Rabaglia, head trader with cryptocurrency dealing firm Octagon Strategy in Hong Kong, in an email. "Although the market reacted negatively, I view this as a positive for the industry as a whole."

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, sank as much as 6.3 per cent and was trading at US$6,357.08, down 5.4 per cent, at 12.34pm in London, according to consolidated Bloomberg pricing. It has lost about 56 per cent this year. Ethereum and Litecoin both retreated by more than 7 per cent.

Targets Named

QUOINE, Bitbank, BTCBOX, BITPoint Japan and Tech Bureau were the other exchanges penalised by the FSA. While Japan created a regulatory framework for exchanges last year that proved a lure for bourses, the US$500 million heist in January at Coincheck prompted the country's regulators to increase scrutiny of the industry.

In April, bitFlyer tightened its anti-money laundering rules after the Nikkei newspaper reported that users could perform some limited functions without fully completing customer verification.

Yuzo Kano, bitFlyer's chief executive officer, apologised on Friday for the FSA sanctions. "We deeply apologise for causing concerns and inconvenience," he said in a tweet. "We take this order seriously and will make all efforts to improve our operations."

Transactions on bitFlyer averaged about US$2 billion a day during late April and early May, thanks in large part to Bitcoin margin contracts popular with Japanese day-traders. The venue had 2 million users, Bloomberg reported last month.

"The market is quite soft, with liquidity lower across the board, especially compared to recent quarters," said Tiantian Zhang Kullander, a partner of Amber AI Group, a crypto hedge fund. "The FSA punishing operators, the BIS report and the Bithumb hack are all affecting sentiment."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Tencent's creating an online trading platform for Chinese bonds

Barclays sees rupee suffering worse rout than in taper tantrum

Largest US banks would survive recession: Federal Reserve

Largest banks clear Federal Reserve's toughest annual stress tests

Emerging markets get bigger with Saudi Arabia and Argentina

Guggenheim said to weigh stake sale of its asset manager

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
3 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
4 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
5 Wah Loon founder buys Boat Quay shophouse
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

noble.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

BP_ringgit_220618_56.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says ringgit’s fair value is 3.8 to US dollar, same as Asia financial crisis peg

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening