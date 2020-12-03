Defaults set to continue as Beijing pledges to end fraud in bond market

Get our introductory offer at only
Beijing
CHINA'S recent bond defaults by large state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are set to continue as Beijing warned it will crack down on fraud and show more tolerance for letting companies default on payments.
Recently, Vice-Premier Liu He, said the government would show "zero...
