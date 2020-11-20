You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

German MPs to grill ex-Wirecard boss over massive fraud

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201120_YPWIRE_4334388.jpg
Markus Braun (above) and other top Wirecard executives stand accused of inflating revenues and profits to hide years of losses.

Frankfurt

MARKUS Braun, the former chief executive of disgraced payments giant Wirecard, will face a public grilling by German lawmakers over the massive accounting fraud that brought down his firm.

Wirecard collapsed in June after it was forced to admit 1.9 billion euros (S$3 billion) missing from its accounts did not exist, and MPs have opened a full parliamentary inquiry into possible regulatory failings that allowed the cheating to go unnoticed for years.

Austria-born Braun, who is in pre-trial detention in the Bavarian city of Augsburg on suspicion of organised commercial fraud and market manipulation, will appear in person at the Bundestag in Berlin to give testimony, with media also allowed to attend.

Missing from the action will be fellow prime suspect and Austrian Jan Marsalek, Wirecard's mysterious former chief operating officer who has been on the run since the scandal broke and features on Interpol's most wanted list.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Apart from Jan Marsalek, Markus Braun is probably the main person responsible for the Wirecard fraud who can shed light on what happened," said lawmaker Frank Schaeffler from the pro-business FDP party, a member of the parliamentary finance committee running the inquiry.

The Wirecard implosion, which has drawn comparisons with the Enron accounting scandal in the US in the early 2000s, has been described as "unparalleled" in Germany by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

The fallout has prompted Mr Scholz to announce plans to overhaul finance watchdog Bafin, accused of lax oversight of Wirecard, and introduce stricter rules for auditing firms.

But Mr Scholz has himself faced scrutiny from MPs eager to know when exactly government officials learned of the Wirecard suspicions and whether authorities failed to act on early warning signs.

Even Chancellor Angela Merkel has been embarrassed by the scandal, after it emerged that she promoted Wirecard on a trip to China in September 2019, when the firm was eyeing a foray into the Chinese market - and when journalists were already raising questions about its books.

Founded in 1999, Bavarian start-up Wirecard rose from a company piping cash to porn and gambling sites to a respectable electronic payments provider that edged traditional lender Commerzbank out of the blue-chip DAX 30 index in 2018.

A rising star in the fintech sector, Wirecard boasted a market valuation of more than 23 billion euros at one point - outweighing giant Deutsche Bank.

The fraud revelations later sent Wirecard's share price tanking by 99 per cent and it was booted off the DAX last August.

Clouds started to gather in early 2019 with a series of Financial Times articles alleging accounting irregularities in its Asian division, headed by COO Marsalek.

In a much-criticised move, Bafin responded by announcing a probe into FT journalists.

The Wirecard scam unravelled in June when longtime auditors Ernst & Young said they were unable to find 1.9 billion euros of cash meant to be sitting in trustee accounts at two Philippine banks, forcing Wirecard to admit the money did not exist. The company filed for insolvency and Braun resigned. Braun was arrested days later and initially released on a five-million-euro bail.

But he was re-arrested in July after Munich prosecutors widened their investigation against him and other top Wirecard executives. They stand accused of inflating revenues and profits to hide years of losses and con investors into providing funds of up to 3.2 billion euros to Wirecard, money that is likely lost forever. According to Munich prosecutors, the trickery started as far back as 2015.

Braun, former accounting head Stephan Freiherr von Erffa and Oliver Bellenhaus, the managing director of a Dubai-based Wirecard subsidiary, are all in custody in Germany. All three will be quizzed as witnesses in the parliamentary inquiry, along with several other ex-employees.

Wirecard's former finance chief Burkhard Ley was released on bail earlier this month. The fugitive Marsalek, meanwhile, is never far from the headlines, with a steady stream of media revelations about his colourful lifestyle and reported connections to Austrian and Russian intelligence services adding another layer of intrigue to the Wirecard saga. AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Indonesia, Philippines cut rates to record lows

Singapore FinTech Festival to feature over 40 global satellite events

SMBC invests in fintech OakNorth

Thai central bank intervenes to curb rapid rise in baht

Japan Inc to begin pilots on issuing digital yen

Standard created to gauge finance-related emissions

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

Alibaba Pictures Group H1 net loss narrows to 162.1m yuan

ALIBABA Pictures Group's net loss narrowed to 162.1 million yuan (S$33.1 million) for the half-year ended Sept 30,...

Nov 20, 2020 12:25 AM
Banking & Finance

DBS applies to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

[SINGAPORE] DBS Bank has applied to the High Court to wind up Novena Global Healthcare Pte, which is believed to...

Nov 20, 2020 12:17 AM
Real Estate

China property site KE raises US$2.1b in share sale

[BEIJING] Chinese online real estate platform KE Holdings raised US$2.1 billion after pricing a sale of new stock...

Nov 20, 2020 12:10 AM
Real Estate

US existing home sales rise for fifth straight month

[WASHINGTON] US home sales increased for a fifth straight month in October, but record-high house prices because of...

Nov 19, 2020 11:47 PM
Banking & Finance

Former Wirecard boss Braun stonewalls German lawmakers' inquiry

[BERLIN] Wirecard's former boss stonewalled questions from lawmakers on Thursday when he was temporarily released...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CDLHT, Starburst, Delfi, Centurion, SPH Reit, Aspen, DBS

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

CDL's near-term performance depends on Kweks resolving differences amicably

UBS becomes first major European bank to pay out full 2019 dividend

Bukit Sembawang acting CEO resigns for personal reasons

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for