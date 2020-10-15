You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Goldman Sachs posts best results in a decade

Its lack of a large consumer bank has proved to be a blessing, protecting it from loan defaults during the pandemic and the impact of low interest rates
Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

GOLDMAN Sachs Group Inc on Wednesday posted its best quarterly performance in a decade by some measures, as its trading business moved back into the limelight and its lack of a big consumer business switched from a curse to a blessing.

The Wall Street trading powerhouse easily outperformed rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc with a 29 per cent jump in overall trading revenue, as clients bought and sold more stocks and bonds to adjust their portfolios in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank's shares rose nearly 3 per cent in premarket trading as it reported a 49 per cent surge in bond trading revenue to US$2.5 billion.

Equities trading revenue rose 10 per cent to US$2.05 billion.

SEE ALSO

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Unlike rivals such as JPMorgan and Bank of America Corp, Goldman has a relatively small consumer business, even though it has been one of the top strategic priorities for chief executive David Solomon, who wants Goldman to look more like a Main Street bank.

However, the lack of a large consumer bank has proved to be a blessing for Goldman, protecting it from loan defaults during the pandemic and the impact of low interest rates.

In the third quarter, Goldman set aside US$278 million to cover loans that go bad, compared with US$1.59 billion in the second quarter.

Goldman's return on equity (ROE) climbed to 17.5 per cent, its best since 2010. Metrics like ROE help measure how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

The bank also generated handsome underwriting fees from a number of high-profile initial public offerings such as Snowflake, Rocket Companies and Dun & Bradstreet during the quarter.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders surged to US$3.5 billion in the quarter ended Sept 30 from US$1.8 billion a year ago. Earnings per share doubled to a record US$9.68 from US$4.79 a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of US$5.57 per share, on average, the IBES estimate from Refinitiv showed.

Total net revenue jumped 30 per cent to US$10.78 billion and beat estimates of US$9.5 billion.

Revenue at all four of its main reporting lines jumped, with asset management revenue up 71 per cent to US$2.8 billion. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

MAS Singdollar policy tipped to be in neutral gear for a while

Citigroup's Corbat asked to prove bank isn't next Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo profit slumps on severance, remediation charges

Bank of America misses revenue estimates on lower interest rates

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

GIC looks to integrate climate change into all investment processes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 12:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project

[OSLO] Microsoft on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway's Equinor to explore the use of a...

Oct 15, 2020 12:30 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson resists national lockdown but rules nothing out

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday resisted a short lockdown for all of England but said he...

Oct 15, 2020 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

WHO fears spike in global covid-19 cases will be followed by increased deaths

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief scientist on Wednesday raised concern that the recent global...

Oct 15, 2020 12:09 AM
Life & Culture

Copy of Shakespeare's collected plays sells for record US$9.9m

[NEW YORK] A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's plays for the first time sold for a record...

Oct 15, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Majority of Indian Americans to vote for Biden, survey says

[WASHINGTON] More than two-thirds of Indian American voters are expected to vote for Joe Biden and the Democratic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Two schoolchildren among five new confirmed coronavirus cases

Hot stock: SPH shares dip below S$1 after posting first net loss

The Pines members sue Peter Kwee; hearing dates in Nov and Dec

Court grants 'last' adjournment for Hyflux's judicial management application

Mediacorp's former Caldecott Hill site up for sale; gross land value exceeds S$400m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for