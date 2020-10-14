You are here

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 7:55 PM

Goldman Sachs Group reported a 94 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in deal-making and continued strength in its trading and underwriting businesses.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Goldman Sachs Group reported a 94 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by a resurgence in deal-making and continued strength in its trading and underwriting businesses.

The bank's net earnings applicable to common shareholders surged to US$3.5 billion in the quarter ended Sept 30 from US$1.8 billion a year ago. Earnings per share doubled to US$9.68 from US$4.79 a year earlier.

