Grab partners Maybank to promote GrabPay in Malaysia

IN its latest push to grow its market share in e-payments, Grab has partnered Maybank to drive the acceptance and usage of Grab's mobile wallet, GrabPay, in Malaysia.

The tie-up brings the GrabPay mobile wallet to its second country after Singapore. Grab has plans to roll out the GrabPay service across all eight countries in South-east Asia this year.

Grab secured its e-money licence from Bank Negara Malaysia in December last year, and will launch a beta version of GrabPay in Malaysia in the coming weeks.

Eventually, Maybank's Malaysia customers will be able to use the GrabPay mobile wallet to conduct both payments at Maybank's key merchants, and to top-up their mobile wallet directly from their bank accounts.

Maybank customers who use GrabPay to pay for rides and other services on Grab will enjoy exclusive benefits and rewards.

Grab and Maybank will also collaborate to bring more merchants into the mobile payments network.