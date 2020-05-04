You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

IMAS launches online portal for investment management professionals in Singapore

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 11:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS) has launched a new online portal for investment management professionals working in Singapore to upskill. 

The online portal - iLearn - centralises curated training programmes for these professionals, IMAS announced on Monday.

These modules are accredited by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF) and fulfil the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) regulatory requirement.

The upskilling courses are also recognised under the IBF-Financial Training Scheme and are thus eligible for an enhanced course subsidy - 95 per cent with IBF credit - and a training allowance grant of S$15 per hour.

The subsidy and grant are part of MAS's support package to defray training expenses and encourage financial institutions, including investment managers, to upskill workers amid the downtime in business activity.

SEE ALSO

Fund managers cite ESG adoption as major growth driver: IMAS survey

IMAS members will also enjoy exclusive discounted rates for the courses.

The association has partnered Nanyang Polytechnic for the development and delivery of the e-learning programmes and provide customised online modules. More online courses are expected to be rolled out later.

Susan Soh, chair of IMAS's executive committee, said: "With the current situation in mind, IMAS and its partners have worked tirelessly to fast-track the launch so that more professionals can take advantage of the e-learning modules while working from home."

IMAS chief executive Carmen Wee said that a market gap in the provision of customised training for the employees of investment management companies was observed.

"This led to the development of the iLearn portal, where we hope to work with like-minded partners to structure training, either in the form of online or classroom learning, to support the continuous professional development needs of the investment management sector and help them remain competitive," Ms Wee explained.

Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund suffers HK$86b losses in first quarter

Tighter scrutiny of derivatives clearers proposed amid standoff with banks

Westpac's half-year profits tumble more than 60%

Economic pain will make slower but surer imprint in banks' results

iFast rides on the back of Covid-linked trading boom

World's oldest central bank hits legal roadblock in crisis fight

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 11:50 AM
Government & Economy

E-sports Australia integrity boss eyes corruption threat in online games

[MELBOURNE] Australia's newly appointed sports integrity boss has said he will work with the nation's e-sports...

May 4, 2020 11:48 AM
Consumer

More readers, fewer ads: Britain's local newspapers are struggling

[LONDON] — Normally, when Michael Purton has a question for one of his reporters about a story, he shouts it across...

May 4, 2020 11:43 AM
Stocks

Asia: Equities tumble as Trump revives trade war fears

[HONG KONG] Asian markets suffered steep losses on Monday, tracking a selloff in New York after Donald Trump sparked...

May 4, 2020 11:38 AM
Consumer

An Australian meatworks is at the centre of a virus outbreak

[MELBOURNE] An Australian meatworks is at the center of a coronavirus outbreak in echoes of the cluster of cases...

May 4, 2020 11:34 AM
Transport

Warren Buffett dumps airlines but his aerospace pain will only worsen

[NEW YORK] Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway dumped its stakes in the four largest US airlines but the billionaire...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.