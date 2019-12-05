You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Japan's 2nd-largest bank says it takes more than changing dress code to shake things up

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 4:31 PM

[TOKYO] Japan's second-largest bank wants to change the mindset of its staff. It made a start by upending its dress code, a revolutionary move in an industry dominated by dark suits and formal wear.

But that's not enough, according to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc president Jun Ohta. "I am telling them: 'Change your ideas, don't just change your clothes,'" Mr Ohta said on Thursday at Bloomberg's Year Ahead conference in Tokyo.

Sumitomo Mitsui introduced one of the most relaxed dress codes of any major Japanese financial institution in September, allowing its Tokyo headquarters staff to wear jeans and sneakers to work. Those working in the branches can dress down if their managers approve.

Mr Ohta, 61, said he introduced the new rules as part of his effort to transform the bank to meet its various challenges, including the entry of technology firms into financial services. Since taking the top post in April, he has warned that Sumitomo Mitsui customers may be lured away by new, more nimble competitors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We have 100,000 employees worldwide. We cannot change unless we change the mindset of each one of them," said Mr Ohta, dressed in a dark suit and blue tie.

SEE ALSO

Japanese megabanks see challenging year as profit drivers wane

Other Japanese banks have made limited steps towards more casual attire at work, but they are usually confined to the departments working on technology initiatives.

While Mr Ohta was speaking, photos of Sumitomo Mitsui staff arriving at work wearing shorts, backpacks and casual footwear were displayed on the screen behind him.

"Well, this is awful," Mr Ohta joked.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Catalina buying Temasek-backed Asia Capital Reinsurance to build regional portfolio

Australian banks need extra NZ$13b to meet tougher New Zealand capital rules

Grab launches GrabPay card to tap Asean's US$300b digital economy

British banks help keep coal industry alive, says Greenpeace

Hong Kong bankers say city's divide is infecting office life

Euro zone bond yields inch up on US-China trade hopes

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with healthy gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose Thursday as trade hopes returned following a report saying US and Chinese...

Dec 5, 2019 04:23 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks diverge at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged at the open on Thursday following gains in Asia.

Dec 5, 2019 04:16 PM
Life & Culture

SK Group tycoon's wife lays claim to US$1.2b in divorce suit

[SINGAPORE] A new billionaire woman could emerge from what may turn out to be one of Asia's biggest divorce...

Dec 5, 2019 04:12 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end lower as investors shrug off positive trade signals

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday as investors appeared to shrug off positive signals about the US...

Dec 5, 2019 04:09 PM
Government & Economy

China says tariffs should be reduced for phase one trade deal with US

[BEIJING] Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Asian...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly