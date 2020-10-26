You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Leader of India's biggest bank rescue girds for Covid-19 impact

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Mumbai

THE chief executive officer of Yes Bank, who helped the lender emerge from India's biggest-ever bailout, is girding for fallout from the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has "created a problem" on the loan book, even as progress has been made on fixing key drawbacks such...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China's rebound from Covid-19 slump driving Asia-Pac wealth growth

China reconsiders its global strategy for the yuan

Financial services firms in UK may face costly, damaging Brexit

Ant may raise up to US$17b in Shanghai IPO leg, say sources

IMF urges bank regulators to extend curbs on dividends, buybacks

Ant may raise up to US$17.3b in Shanghai IPO leg: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Transcorp unit director stops legal action to recover S$2.6m without consulting company

A DIRECTOR of Transcorp Holdings' subsidiary, Regal Motors, has ceased legal action to recover S$2.64 million from a...

Oct 25, 2020 05:17 PM
Companies & Markets

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

VIBROPOWER Corporation already supplies power generators to quarters in the real estate sector, and competition is...

Oct 25, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

[SINGAPORE] There were five new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Sunday noon - two locally transmitted, three imported...

Oct 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Consumer

Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil

[SYDNEY] Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News...

Oct 25, 2020 03:39 PM
Technology

Apple 5G iPhones arrive with an alphabet soup of abbreviations

[NEW YORK] Welcome to the four flavors of 5G.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What will New York real estate look like next year?

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for