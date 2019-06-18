You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Malaysian banks lead South-east Asian peers for board diversity

Tue, Jun 18, 2019 - 8:13 AM

[SINGAPORE] Malaysia's large banks have the highest board representation for women across the South-east Asian region, outpacing peers in Singapore and the Philippines where the proportion is below 15 per cent.

Women make up more than 30 per cent of the boards of top Malaysian lenders, compared with only 9 per cent on average in the Philippines, and 13 per cent in Singapore, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from published information on the three largest banks in each of five countries.

The data underlines the distance that many of the region's banks still need to travel to improve gender diversity, according to Lawrence Loh, an associate professor at National University of Singapore. "As an outcome, inequality is just not acceptable," said Mr Loh, who has published research suggesting that gender diversity improves corporate governance at Singapore companies.

Banks with more women on their boards tend to perform better in measures including return on assets when female participation reaches a "critical level" of between 13 per cent and 17 per cent, provided the banks are well capitalized, according to a February study published by the US Federal Reserve.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The outperformance of Malaysian banks is likely due to the country's corporate governance code, which requires that women hold at least 30 per cent of board seats at local firms, said Meggin Thwing Eastman, the Boston-based head of impact and screening research at MSCI Inc.

However, of all the 15 banks in the Bloomberg survey, the best performer was in Thailand, where a certain level of board representation for women isn't compulsory. Bangkok-based Kasikornbank Pcl has seven female directors, or almost 40 per cent of the 18-member board.

"Gender diversity is important, as it allows for board members with different ways of approaching challenges and finding best solutions," Kasikornbank Senior Executive Vice President Adit Laixuthai said in an emailed statement.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

Digital retail banking levels the playing field, says Citi

Big 3 banks can defend market share against fintech threats: Moody's

MAS issues prohibition orders against ex-UBS banker

UOBAM rolls out innovation equity fund for retail investors

ECB will consider tiering if it cuts rates: exec

Editor's Choice

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_Challenger Technologies_180619_9.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will revelation foil Pangolin's bid to block delisting?

Most Read

1 UOB reaffirms offer to buyers of two condo projects under receivership
2 The Hot Seat: How risky is angel investing?
3 Allied Tech appoints PwC as special auditor
4 Burn not out
5 China's food is only going to get pricier

Must Read

BT_20190618_PGGOLD_3811616.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks see gold in silver economy; more launching dedicated schemes

BP_SGexp_180619_1.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Electronics exports hit 10-year low, heralding further pain ahead

BP_SGcondo_180619_4.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers mop up more new homes in May amid surge in launches

BT_20190618_LJCRIME18_3811653.jpg
Jun 18, 2019
Technology

Fewer cases of common cyber threats detected in Singapore in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening