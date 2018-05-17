You are here

Mexico central bank estimates hackers hit about 300m pesos

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 7:51 AM

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's central bank said on Wednesday a cyberattack that has affected a payments system in the country had hit a total of five companies and that an estimated 300 million pesos (S$20.5 million) of irregular transactions had been detected so far.

Bank of Mexico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said five market participants were victims of the hack, which hit connections to a domestic payments system at the end of April, but did not specify which banks, brokerages or other companies were targeted. 

