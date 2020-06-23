You are here

Nets appoints ex-Visa exec Lawrence Chan as group CEO

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Before Visa, Lawrence Chan was PayPal's vice-president and general manager for Japan and South-east Asia.

THE Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) on Monday said it has appointed Lawrence Chan as its group chief executive officer (CEO), effective June 22.

He was most recently vice-president of regional client management at Visa for the Asia-Pacific, where he managed...

