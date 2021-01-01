You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

New York Life Insurance closes historic US$6.3b deal for Cigna unit

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 1:46 PM

US health insurer Cigna headquarters - BLOOMBERG.jpg
The takeover of the Cigna unit will add roughly 3,000 employees and more than nine million customers.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] New York Life Insurance Co capped off the year by completing the biggest deal in its 175-year history.

The company closed the US$6.3 billion cash purchase of a Cigna Corp unit that sells life, accident and disability insurance, a transaction announced in December 2019.

The takeover will add roughly 3,000 employees and more than nine million customers, with the unit operating as a standalone business to be renamed New York Life Group Benefit Solutions.

"This acquisition, the largest in our company's history, reinforces our financial strength by generating capital," New York Life chief executive officer Ted Mathas said in a statement Thursday.

Such deals are a rarity for New York Life, which operates as a mutual insurance company owned by its policyholders.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company is among several life insurers that have made bets on businesses that sell policies through employers.

Life insurers have increasingly gravitated toward group benefits because they're less sensitive to the low interest rates that have been a drag on investment income for years.

The coronavirus pandemic has also posed some challenges, delaying the deal's completion by a quarter.

Covid-19 also is likely to weigh on New York Life's results this year and next because of higher mortality rates.

Still, the company is optimistic about the long-term strategy behind the acquisition.

"We are acquiring a great company that is a top-five player in this market that is going to enhance our capital generation and diversify our businesses and our risk," Alain Karaoglan, a New York Life senior vice-president who's leading the integration, said in an interview.

"We're not a serial acquirer, so when we make acquisitions, we have to be thoughtful, methodical and purposeful about it. And this one fits perfectly."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US Treasury nominee Janet Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Virus-hit British Airways obtains £2 billion loan

Goldman leads in M&A advising after year-end comeback for deals

Keppel 'cautiously optimistic' about 2021; looks to asset-light approach, third party co-investments

Gold caps its best year in a decade with US dollar on the ropes

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 02:30 PM
Transport

Ford Motor pulls plug on plans to cede India business to Mahindra

[MUMBAI] Ford Motor is reversing plans to cede most of its Indian operations to Mahindra & Mahindra, deciding...

Jan 1, 2021 02:15 PM
Energy & Commodities

Enphase joins Tesla as latest clean-tech firm to enter S&P

[NEW YORK] Another clean-tech firm is joining the S&P 500 just weeks after Tesla's historic inclusion in the...

Jan 1, 2021 02:00 PM
Life & Culture

From dives to Broadway, arts aid offers 'lifeline' to devastated venues in US

[CHICAGO] The Stone Pony in New Jersey's Asbury Park has hosted dozens of musicians on their ascent to stardom -...

Jan 1, 2021 01:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Metro buys 26% stake in industrial, logistics portfolio for up to S$76.6m

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings is expanding its Singapore footprint through the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in...

Jan 1, 2021 12:23 PM
Technology

Some MyRepublic broadband users face connectivity issues for over 24 hours

[SINGAPORE] Some customers of Internet service provider MyRepublic were hit by a broadband outage on Thursday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

Manchester United's Cavani suspended by FA for three games over use of racial term

NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for