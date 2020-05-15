You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

NYSE to partially reopen trading floor on May 26: WSJ

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 6:59 AM

[BENGALURU] The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading floor will partially reopen on May 26, over two months after it closed down to control the spread of the coronavirus, NYSE president Stacey Cunningham said in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

She said floor brokers will return in smaller numbers at first and wear protective masks while they work, adding that brokers and visitors will be screened and have their temperatures taken as they enter the building.

The Intercontinental Exchange-owned NYSE said in March it would temporarily close the floor and move to electronic trading for the first time in its 228-year history, after one of its employees and a trader tested positive for Covid-19.

It also partially opened its NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco on May 4.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

DBS to hire over 2,000 this year despite pandemic

Powell rules out negative interest rates

KL drops 1MDB case against Wolf of Wall Street producer

Pandemic to cost global insurers US$203b: Lloyd's

DBS to hire more than 2,000 in Singapore this year amid pandemic

China seen draining funds from bank system in surprise move

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says he doesn't want to talk to Xi right now, could even cut China ties

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump signalled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the...

May 15, 2020 06:12 AM
Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor to announce US$12b US factory: source

[SAN FRANCISCO] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's biggest contract manufacturer of computer...

May 15, 2020 06:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices rise on dip in US crude stockpiles and IEA data

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled higher on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast lower global...

May 15, 2020 06:00 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH, IMDA call for short-form video content proposals

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a call for proposals for short-form video content from all media or...

May 15, 2020 05:56 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes with strong gains as recovery hopes offset pandemic fears

[NEW YORK] Wall Street surged on Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of economic recovery against bellicose...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.