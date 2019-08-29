StanChart names Dwaipayan Sadhu new Singapore head of retail banking

STANDARD Chartered Bank has appointed Dwaipayan Sadhu as its head of retail banking in Singapore, effective Sept 1, 2019.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Patrick Lee, chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank in the Republic; and Sebastian Arcuri, regional head of retail banking for Asean and South Asia. He will also join the bank's Singapore country management team.

Mr Sadhu joined the bank in Singapore in 2005, and has worked across various functions in both country and global roles, StanChart said. He has headed digital banking, as well as the bank's credit cards, deposits and mortgage businesses.

In his latest role as regional head of products and segments for Singapore, Asean and South Asia, he oversaw the credit cards, deposits, payments, secured loans, and emerging affluent and affluent segment propositions for nine countries in the region.

As the new head of retail banking in Singapore, he will be responsible for executing the strategy and building the business in the country, with a focus on driving digital, growing the proposition for affluent clients and the wealth management business among other things, StanChart said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Chia, who is currently head of retail banking in Singapore, has been appointed CEO of the bank in Indonesia, subject to regulatory approval, the lender said. In his new role, Mr Chia will be responsible for developing and executing the strategy for the Indonesian franchise, local clients and businesses, as well as its bottom line and profitability.

Said Mr Lee: "Developing talent with global expertise and perspective is a big priority for the bank, and we believe in proactively grooming, developing and nurturing our people to fill senior management roles across our international network.

"We are pleased to have Dwaipayan, with his experience in managing the retail business, head retail banking in Singapore, and Andrew, a homegrown Singapore talent who has played an integral role in growing our retail business, move on to head the Indonesia franchise. This is a clear reflection of our commitment to develop talent and support their movement and contribution across the network."

Mr Sadhu holds a Bachelor's degree in engineering from Jadavpur University, India, as well as an MBA (Master of Business Administration) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.