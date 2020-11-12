Standard Chartered Kenya to lay off 200 workers due to digitisation

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya plans to lay off 200 workers, about 14 per cent of its workforce, due to digitisation of some services, the Business Daily newspaper.

The paper quoted a note sent to the banking workers union by the lender, which is controlled by Standard Chartered. The cuts will involve managers and staff who are members of the union, and will be completed by the end of this year, the paper said.

REUTERS