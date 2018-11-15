You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Sterling tumbles as PM May races to salvage Brexit deal

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 11:29 PM

doc72s23uazy1z7muyt3sf_doc72ovocugt4017uzr0k34.jpg
Sterling tumbled on Thursday after a series of resignations rocked Prime Minister Theresa May's government and threw into doubt her long-awaited Brexit agreement just hours after it was unveiled.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] Sterling tumbled on Thursday after a series of resignations rocked Prime Minister Theresa May's government and threw into doubt her long-awaited Brexit agreement just hours after it was unveiled.

The pound fell 1.5 per cent versus the dollar and was headed for its biggest drop this year against the euro after Brexit minister Dominic Raab and three other ministers resigned in protest against her plan.

Traders fear Mrs May's leadership is now in serious jeopardy.

"What concerns us is how many ministers seeing this news will be pondering if it is better to get their resignations in now rather than wait," said Nomura strategist Jordan Rochester.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If several ministers go this becomes more difficult for Theresa May to hold her position," he added.

Mrs May said on Wednesday she had won over her divided Cabinet after a five-hour meeting but the resignations fuelled a selloff, reflecting rising fear in the markets about a "no-deal" Brexit.

In volatile trading, the pound sank as low as 1.8 per cent to US$1.2751, its second biggest drop this year. It dropped 1.5 per cent to 88.57 pence versus the euro.

Markets had priced in some opposition to the draft deal negotiated by Mrs May but the latest round of resignations unleashed a fresh wave of volatility in UK assets.

That sent investors to the relative safety of government debt.

British financial regulators called major banks asking for feedback on market conditions because of sharp falls in the pound, sources said.

The prime minister showed little sign of backing down but senior Eurosceptic lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said a number of letters of no confidence in Mrs May had been submitted to party officials.

Concerns about a leadership challenge were reflected in the foreign exchange derivatives markets, where three and six-month gauges of expected volatility in the British currency spiked to their highest levels in two years. Extreme short-dated volatility indicators also jumped.

The brewing uncertainty about Britain's economic future was also shown in the money markets, where investors have all but priced out a rate hike by the Bank of England next year.

Britain is now more likely to either stay in the European Union or leave it in a "no deal" Brexit than depart under the terms presented by Prime Minister May, analysts from US bank Citi said.

"Over the next few days the very real prospect of a hard Brexit will likely ensure that the pound remains vulnerable," said Jane Foley, an FX strategist at Rabobank.

"Any turn of events in Westminster that appears to increase the risk of a general election would likely compound the vulnerability of the pound," she added.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

China’s impact investing is an expat project

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

Singapore, UK and Canada central banks issue joint report on cross-border payments

Ex-minister Mah Bow Tan joins Singapore fintech firm as investor, adviser

Fund managers place bets in Asia's oversold assets, such as high-yield bonds

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes

Must Read

AK_lhlandliq_1511.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

fintech.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 15, 2018
Startups

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

Lawrence Wong, Redas chief give different takes on cooling measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening