You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Tencent, Temasek invest US$35m in UK open-banking startup

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 4:40 PM

[LONDON] Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Singapore government-owned fund Temasek said they would invest US$35 million in London-based TrueLayer.

The three-year-old fintech startup sells open-banking software, which lets people share or aggregate their financial information from different providers.

Venture capital firms Northzone Ventures and Anthemis Group, both previous backers, also participated in the new round. Including the new money, TrueLayer has raised US$47 million to date, it said in a statement Tuesday. A valuation was not disclosed.

The company said it would use the funding to expand across Europe, with a goal of connecting most of the continent's banks by the end of the year. It would consider expanding to Asia and Australia and so was eager to attract investors from that region, Francesco Simoneschi, TrueLayer's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The support of Tencent and Temasek will be crucial to our future plans," he said.

Simoneschi said open-banking, which is increasingly mandated by regulators in countries around the world, and the growth of mobile phone-based money apps, had the power to transform the financial services industry.

In addition to the UK, where TrueLayer serves new, digital-only bank Monzo as well as peer-to-peer lender Zopa, the company already has a presence in Germany, France, Italy and Spain.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Singapore builds 3 per cent stake in Swiss private bank Julius Baer

Mizuho CEO says path to take on the Asian retail banking business is online

MAS fines Raphael Tham S$336,000 for insider trading of shares on London Stock Exchange

Quantitative easing is no longer a dirty word In Australia

Australia cuts rates to historic low as economy slows

Property developer Evia, Metro snag S$296m green loan for Tampines office towers

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

lwx_Heng Swee Keat_040619_105.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people, community for the future: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

MoneyMax chief financial officer quits after a year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening