3 best Indonesia-focused stocks average 29% in YTD returns

Three biggest gainers - Samurai 2K Aerosol, Japfa, Moya Holdings - have a combined market capitalisation of S$1.59b
Mon, Jul 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
THE three top performing Indonesia-focused stocks on the local bourse have averaged 29 per cent year-to-date returns.

The Straits Times Index is down 3.94 per cent year-to-date.

That is based on data from Bloomberg and Singapore Exchange's StockFacts as at June 28

