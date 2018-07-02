You are here
3 best Indonesia-focused stocks average 29% in YTD returns
Three biggest gainers - Samurai 2K Aerosol, Japfa, Moya Holdings - have a combined market capitalisation of S$1.59b
Singapore
THE three top performing Indonesia-focused stocks on the local bourse have averaged 29 per cent year-to-date returns.
The Straits Times Index is down 3.94 per cent year-to-date.
That is based on data from Bloomberg and Singapore Exchange's StockFacts as at June 28
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg