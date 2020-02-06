You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

3 suspected coronavirus cases at Q&M's City Square, Tampines medical clinics

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 1:31 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) on Thursday said three patients who sought treatment at its medical clinics at City Square Mall and Tampines 1 on Feb 5 might have the novel coronavirus infection. 

In a press statement, Q&M noted that it contacted the Ministry of Health (MOH) immediately and followed MOH's instructions upon finding out that these patients had "symptoms that led to the suspicion of the possible virus". 

In both instances, the patients were immediately ushered to separate isolation rooms and subsequently to the ambulance pick-up point via a designated route designed to minimise the individual's exposure to the public, the company said. 

Q&M also noted that staff who facilitated the movement used personal protective equipment. Thereafter, thorough disinfection and sanitisation of the clinics were carried out immediately. 

At this point, Q&M has not been informed by MOH of the tests outcome, and will continue to monitor the situation closely, it said. 

SEE ALSO

Q&M Dental opens Singapore's first private dentistry college, launches scholarships

The company added that the three suspected cases were found in the group's medical clinics and that operations at its dental clinics are not affected. 

"In line with best practices, screening and infection control measures will continue to be stringently observed," the company said. 

On Feb 4, the MOH revised the definition of a suspect case to include a person with an acute respiratory illness of any severity who, within 14 days before the onset of illness had frequent, or close contact with recent travellers from China, with a travel history in the last fortnight. 

Prior to this, only suspect cases with fever and pneumonia and those with travel history to Wuhan within 14 days before the onset of symptoms would be isolated. On Jan 22, MOH also widened this definition to include persons with "(i) pneumonia and travel history to China within 14 days before onset of symptoms; or (ii) acute respiratory infection who had been to any hospital in China, within 14 days before onset of symptoms."

At last count, the coronavirus outbreak has sickened over 28,000 people worldwide and killed over 560. The death rate from the Wuhan virus is currently about 2 per cent, though the virus has sickened more people than Sars. Studies on how quickly the virus spreads remain inconclusive, with a commonly used measure - known as the basic reproduction number - being difficult to calculate.

The virus was first reported as a string of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan city in late December, before the World Health Organization identified it in early January as a new strain of coronavirus. It has since spread to countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, France, South Korea and Canada. 

As at 1.23pm on Thursday, Q&M shares were trading at S$0.445, down 0.5 Singapore cent, or 1.1 per cent. 

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 01:24 PM
Government & Economy

Impact of novel coronavirus to be larger but shorter-lived than Sars: StanChart economists

DUE to the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, economists at Standard Chartered Bank expect the global economy to...

Feb 6, 2020 12:28 PM
Garage

Schroders, Ferd among new investors in startup generator Antler

GLOBAL startup generator and early-stage venture capital Antler now counts investment management firm Schroders,...

Feb 6, 2020 12:19 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks rise after strong Wall Street moves

[SYDNEY] Stocks in Asia gained after data showed resilience in the US economy and investors speculated the fallout...

Feb 6, 2020 12:08 PM
Technology

Staff making iPhones in central China plant to be quarantined

[TAIPEI] Workers making iPhones at tech giant Foxconn's plant in central China will be quarantined for up to two...

Feb 6, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

US, Singapore support cross-border data transfer by financial services firms

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the US Treasury, in a joint statement on Thursday, supported the case...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly