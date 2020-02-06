3 suspected coronavirus cases at Q&M's City Square, Tampines medical clinics

Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) on Thursday said three patients who sought treatment at its medical clinics at City Square Mall and Tampines 1 on Feb 5 might have the novel coronavirus infection.

In a press statement, Q&M noted that it contacted the Ministry of Health (MOH) immediately and followed MOH's instructions upon finding out that these patients had "symptoms that led to the suspicion of the possible virus".

In both instances, the patients were immediately ushered to separate isolation rooms and subsequently to the ambulance pick-up point via a designated route designed to minimise the individual's exposure to the public, the company said.

Q&M also noted that staff who facilitated the movement used personal protective equipment. Thereafter, thorough disinfection and sanitisation of the clinics were carried out immediately.

At this point, Q&M has not been informed by MOH of the tests outcome, and will continue to monitor the situation closely, it said.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The company added that the three suspected cases were found in the group's medical clinics and that operations at its dental clinics are not affected.

"In line with best practices, screening and infection control measures will continue to be stringently observed," the company said.

On Feb 4, the MOH revised the definition of a suspect case to include a person with an acute respiratory illness of any severity who, within 14 days before the onset of illness had frequent, or close contact with recent travellers from China, with a travel history in the last fortnight.

Prior to this, only suspect cases with fever and pneumonia and those with travel history to Wuhan within 14 days before the onset of symptoms would be isolated. On Jan 22, MOH also widened this definition to include persons with "(i) pneumonia and travel history to China within 14 days before onset of symptoms; or (ii) acute respiratory infection who had been to any hospital in China, within 14 days before onset of symptoms."

At last count, the coronavirus outbreak has sickened over 28,000 people worldwide and killed over 560. The death rate from the Wuhan virus is currently about 2 per cent, though the virus has sickened more people than Sars. Studies on how quickly the virus spreads remain inconclusive, with a commonly used measure - known as the basic reproduction number - being difficult to calculate.

The virus was first reported as a string of pneumonia-like cases in Wuhan city in late December, before the World Health Organization identified it in early January as a new strain of coronavirus. It has since spread to countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, France, South Korea and Canada.

As at 1.23pm on Thursday, Q&M shares were trading at S$0.445, down 0.5 Singapore cent, or 1.1 per cent.