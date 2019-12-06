You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

498m new Ascendas Reit units to start trading on Dec 6

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 8:11 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ABOUT 498 million new units in Ascendas real estate investment trust (Ascendas Reit) will begin trading on the Singapore bourse at 9am on Friday.

The new units has been issued at S$2.63 apiece, under the Reit's S$1.31 billion rights issue. This is to partially fund its acquisition of 30 business park properties in the US and Singapore from its sponsor CapitaLand for some S$1.66 billion.

With the issuance, the total number of Ascendas Reit units in issue will increase to 3.61 billion.

Holders of the rights units will be entitled to any distributions which may accrue from Oct 1 to Dec 31, and all distributions thereafter.

Units in Ascendas Reit closed at S$3.01 on Thursday, up 0.7 per cent, or two Singapore cents.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

IPS Securex to provide maintenance support services worth S$3.6m

SPH Reit borrows A$205m to fund Australia mall stake purchase

HK's Raffles Family Office opens in Singapore

Keppel Infrastructure unit to invest 53m euros for 20% stake in Swiss energy firm

Mapletree Logistics Trust added to STI, Golden Agri-Resources dropped

Manulife US Reit joining FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 08:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan firms back tighter foreign ownership reporting rules: poll

[TOKYO] A vast majority of Japanese firms back the government's recent decision to tighten reporting requirements...

Dec 6, 2019 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

IPS Securex to provide maintenance support services worth S$3.6m

IPS Securex on Thursday said it has secured a S$3.6 million maintenance order following a notice it received from a...

Dec 6, 2019 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on lingering hopes for trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street supported by continued hopes for a US...

Dec 6, 2019 08:19 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit borrows A$205m to fund Australia mall stake purchase

SPH Reit has obtained A$205 million (S$194.8 million) in secured loans from Westpac Banking Corp to finance its...

Dec 6, 2019 08:14 AM
Government & Economy

Major European investors urge EU to enshrine climate goal in law

[BRUSSELS] European investors representing over six trillion euros (S$9.06 trillion) in assets are calling on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly