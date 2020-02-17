You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

5G call for proposal closes with 3 bids received: IMDA

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 6:54 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE bidding for 5G network licences closed on Monday with three submissions received, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement.

At the close of the 5G call for proposal, one bid each was received from Singtel and TPG Telecom, and a joint submission from StarHub and M1.

IMDA is currently evaluating the submissions. "We expect to award the spectrum by mid-2020," it said. The telecom regulator will select two network operators to deploy two nationwide public 5G networks.

The two winners for this 3.5GHz spectrum can deploy wireless services on these full-fledged networks from 2021, and must cover at least half the island by end-2022. Licensees will also have to lease network at a wholesale price to other mobile operators.

Interested operators who aren't successful in bidding for the islandwide spectrum can console themselves with millimetre-wave spectrum packages that will allow them to deploy localised 5G networks which could serve hot spots such as laboratories or smart factories. 

SEE ALSO

Washington gives Huawei 45-day reprieve to operate in US

Bidders have been able to turn in their applications for the available licences since Oct 17 last year.

StarHub and M1 said in a joint statement: "We are unable to disclose further information till the evaluation process concludes."

Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water secures upgrading project for Suzhou plant

SIA unveils changes to senior management in succession-planning moves

Banyan Tree to debut overwater bungalows at its first Bahamas resort

Brokers' take: Maybank KE downgrades Far East H-Trust to 'hold' amid virus outbreak

Brokers' take: Analysts lower forecasts on ComfortDelGro due to earnings headwinds

ComfortDelGro appoints new chief digital officer

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water secures upgrading project for Suzhou plant

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water has recently secured an effluent upgrading project for the Jiangsu Suzhou...

Feb 17, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 17, 2020 06:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares dip 0.2% ahead of Budget 2020

AHEAD of Tuesday's Singapore Budget reading, investor attention in the city-state remained on keeping count of the...

Feb 17, 2020 06:09 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA unveils changes to senior management in succession-planning moves

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) is making several senior management appointments in a move seen as grooming the next...

Feb 17, 2020 06:01 PM
Consumer

Macau casinos to resume operations from Feb 20 after suspension over virus fear

[HONG KONG] Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, will allow casinos to resume operations from Feb 20, after...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly