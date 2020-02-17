5G call for proposal closes with 3 bids received: IMDA

THE bidding for 5G network licences closed on Monday with three submissions received, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in a statement.

At the close of the 5G call for proposal, one bid each was received from Singtel and TPG Telecom, and a joint submission from StarHub and M1.

IMDA is currently evaluating the submissions. "We expect to award the spectrum by mid-2020," it said. The telecom regulator will select two network operators to deploy two nationwide public 5G networks.

The two winners for this 3.5GHz spectrum can deploy wireless services on these full-fledged networks from 2021, and must cover at least half the island by end-2022. Licensees will also have to lease network at a wholesale price to other mobile operators.

Interested operators who aren't successful in bidding for the islandwide spectrum can console themselves with millimetre-wave spectrum packages that will allow them to deploy localised 5G networks which could serve hot spots such as laboratories or smart factories.

Bidders have been able to turn in their applications for the available licences since Oct 17 last year.

StarHub and M1 said in a joint statement: "We are unable to disclose further information till the evaluation process concludes."