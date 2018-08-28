You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

800 Super reverses into the red with S$1.65m Q4 loss

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 1:09 PM
UPDATED Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 3:25 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

WASTE management and horticultural services firm, 800 Super Holdings, reversed into the red for the fiscal fourth-quarter on the back of higher expenses. 

For the three months ended June 30, the group registered a net loss of S$1.65 million, versus a net profit of S$2.72 million last year. 

Loss per share stood at 0.93 Singapore cent, from an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.52 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. 

Revenue also fell 1.8 per cent to S$37.9 million, mainly due to the completion of term contracts, and the renewal of certain contracts at more competitive prices, 800 Super said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A final cash dividend of S$0.01 per share has been proposed for fiscal 2018, subject to shareholders' approval, versus a dividend of S$0.03 per share for the preceding year. 

For the full year, net profit fell to S$9.2 million, down 46.5 per cent from S$17.1 million a year earlier, as revenue slipped 3.7 per cent to S$151.1 million. 

On a per share basis, earnings came in at 5.12 Singapore cents for the 12 months ended June 30, down from 9.58 Singapore cents for the previous year. 

Notably, purchase of supplies and disposal charges rose 42.6 per cent to S$7.8 million for the fourth quarter, and was up 13.5 per cent to S$26.9 million for the full year. This was mainly attributable to higher production levels for the group's plastic recycling plant, the acquisition of Iwash Laundry (Senoko) consolidated into the group for Q2, as well as higher fuel costs, 800 Super said. 

It also noted that the industry it is operating in is "highly competitive", with the group having to compete based on the range and quality of its services provided, timeliness of service delivery, and pricing.

In addition, the development of its sludge treatment facility at Tuas South is now undergoing testing and commissioning. According to the company, the facility has started to treat sludge from water reclamation plants operated by the Public Utilities Board, and is slated to be fully operational by December. 

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group expects to remain profitable for the next financial reporting period.

As at 3.15pm on Tuesday, the counter was trading at 83 Singapore cents apiece, down 17 Singapore cents, after the release of its financial results. 

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rex International up 20% on oil discovery

Stocks to watch: Noble, CapitaLand, HMI, Koda, BlackGold

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

Koda posts 40.1% jump in full-year profit to US$5.7m

HMI's bottom line gains 42.7% to RM15.2m for Q4

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 DBS or UOB, why not both?
3 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
4 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
5 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_280818_62.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

JK_generics9.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Outlook for online hiring in Singapore 'extremely positive': report

m882444.JPG
Aug 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

World's top activist fund sets eyes on one of Singapore's banks

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rex International up 20% on oil discovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening