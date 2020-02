A bigger live-in population in the CBD will also lend itself well to 8MRE's bread-and-butter business of leasing prime ground-floor space in conservation shophouses to F&B/lifestyle tenants, says Mr Manchharam. He is pictured outside the Wanderlust, which re-opened earlier this month after a revamp costing over S$4 million and which lasted nearly nine months.

BT PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN