You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

A-Smart in JV to build mixed development in Timor-Leste

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 11:51 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED A-Smart Holdings on Thursday said it has inked a joint-venture (JV) agreement with a group of private investors to develop a 14 to 16-storey mixed development, comprising luxurious residential apartments, retail and office property units, in Timor-Leste.

The project would cost about US$22.8 million, including construction, land, selling and administrative costs; the JV partners will contribute up to US$20 million as shareholder loans to the JV company. Each of the shareholder's loans is unsecured andinterest-free. Any capital requirement which exceeds the JV's own resources will be funded by bank borrowings, it said.

A-Smart will take a majority 60-per-cent stake in the JV and accordingly, its capital commitment in the JV will be up to US$12 million, which will be funded mostly from internal cash sources.

The JV is a strategic alliance between the group and Liao Sheng Tung and Ng Choon Meng, who are its existing business partners in Timor-Leste, as well as Vico Construction and Daniel Vincent Iong Remedious, who is a nominee of the land owner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Vico Construction is a JV between Zuo Haibin and Chinese developer Nanshan Group.

The project site, comprising an area of 3,135 sq m freehold land, is situated along the seafront coastline of Lecidere in Dili. Directly facing the Port of Dili, the site lies close to the headquarters of the World Bank, foreign embassies and the Timor government offices.

Ma Wei Dong, chairman of A-Smart Holdings, said the firm's entry into the emerging market, which is rich in oil and gas, is "timely" as there is a shortage of quality residential and commercial properties there. "Leveraging a first-mover advantage, our timely entry will allow us to broaden our earnings base and generate new avenues of revenue necessary for us to grow sustainably."

The group said it believes that the government's plan to convert the Port of Dili into a cruise centre will allow home buyers and investors to enjoy a growth in valuation of the development.

Companies & Markets

China International reveals lapse in internal controls over share buybacks

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Drug developer Cennerv makes second bid for Catalist IPO

Singtel launches its first video-bundled mobile plans with HBO Go

Keppel, SPH to compulsorily acquire all shares in M1 before delisting telco

Board changes at Moya Holdings

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_070319_1.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%

BP_SGwork_070319_2.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Wage rise not only criterion to judge worker outcomes in grant funding

BT_20190307_CCIMPOSSIBLE05JF_3716236.jpg
Mar 7, 2019
Garage

Singapore a gateway for expansion? Not Impossible!

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
3 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
4 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
5 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Mar 7, 2019
Garage

UOB crowdfunding partner OurCrowd hits US$1b in fundraising in six years

UOB-and-Ourcrowd.png
Mar 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel, GIC to subscribe to India telco giant Bharti Airtel's 250b rupee rights issue

Mar 7, 2019
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden's dissenting owners' appeal dismissed, en bloc to proceed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening