About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

ABOUT 5,700 of Top Glove's workers in Meru, Klang will be affected by the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Nov 17 to Nov 30, the Malaysian glove maker said on Tuesday.
The number represents around 27 per cent of its 21,000 employees. Top Glove had issued a...
