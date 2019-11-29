You are here

Accordia Golf Trust receives proposal from potential buyer for all its golf courses

Fri, Nov 29, 2019 - 8:34 AM
ACCORDIA Golf Trust has received a non-binding proposal from a potential buyer for its interests in all of its golf courses.

The trust's manager is evaluating the proposal and will appoint professional advisers, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday after market close.

There is no certainty or assurance that this will result in any transaction, the manager added.

Accordia had earlier in November declared a distribution per unit of 2.07 yen (2.61 Singapore cents) for its half-year ended Sept 30 - the highest distribution since the trust was listed in Aug 2014. 

Its H1 net profit was up 29 per cent to 3.5 billion yen mainly due to improved performance at the golf courses.

The trust had requested a trading halt on Thursday afternoon before lifting it on Friday before market open.

Its units last traded unchanged at S$0.60 on Thursday.

