You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accordia Golf Trust's parent weighs purchase of all its golf courses

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 5:41 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

LAST month's non-binding proposal to buy over all of Accordia Golf Trust's golf courses was from parent company Accordia Golf Co, the manager disclosed on Friday.

The manager revealed that the non-binding proposal, which was first announced on Nov 28, would see interested party Accordia Golf Co pay 63.2 billion yen (S$783.1 million) for Accordia Golf Trust's interests in all its golf courses and the debt of the holding company.

But the manager added that it "is not aware of any scheme" that would involve Accordia Golf Co making a takeover bid for all units with the aim of delisting the trust.

Accordia Golf Co is a controlling unit holder with a 28.9 per cent stake in the trust, as well as a controlling shareholder of the manager, where it owns a 49 per cent interest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Still, the manager said that it "has not formally commenced discussions on the terms of the divestment", with no agreement yet reached on the price, timeline or any other terms.

SEE ALSO

Metal Component can sell dormant Chinese unit without shareholder vote

There is no guarantee that the non-binding proposal, or any talks that result, will lead to any transaction, the board stressed in its latest bourse filing.

Daiwa Capital Markets Singapore and Ernst & Young Corporate Finance have been named the trust's joint financial advisers as the manager mulls over the proposal.

Accordia Golf Trust, which halted trading on Wednesday morning, last closed at S$0.675.

Companies & Markets

Another lender demands Sunvic unit repays loan

High Court grants Swissco 1-month interim extension for judicial management

Raffles United to be delisted on Dec 24

Cromwell E-Reit buying 3 German freehold industrial assets for 38m euros

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

Swiber gets 1 more month for judicial management

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 04:35 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished a positive week with more gains on Friday, tracking another record close in...

Dec 20, 2019 04:33 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ahead at open

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets gained around 0.1 per cent in opening trade on Friday, with London's FTSE 100...

Dec 20, 2019 04:32 PM
Energy & Commodities

France's Tikehau Capital in first Spanish private equity deal

[PARIS] French investment company Tikehau Capital reached its first private equity deal in Spain with the 81 million...

Dec 20, 2019 04:19 PM
Companies & Markets

Another lender demands Sunvic unit repays loan

SUNVIC Chemical Holdings’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Jiangsu Jurong Chemical, has received another letter of demand....

Dec 20, 2019 03:34 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks end near 8-month peak on trade deal optimism

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at their highest in almost eight months on Friday after US Treasury Secretary...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly