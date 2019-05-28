You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Accrelist narrows FY2019 loss, helped by unit Jubilee Industries' profit more than tripling to S$3.3m

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 10:44 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CORPORATE accretion services provider Accrelist Ltd narrowed its net loss to S$71,000 for the financial year ended March 31, from a S$310,000 net loss for the year-ago period. It cited a sustained turnaround and stronger operational performance of its subsidiary, Jubilee Industries Holdings, as the reason for the group's improved performance.

Earnings per share for fiscal 2019 was zero Singapore cent, versus a loss per share of 0.01 Singapore cent previously.

Revenue increased 49 per cent to S$167.1 million from S$112.5 million due to the full consolidation of Jubilee's results for FY2019, Jubilee’s acquisition of Honfoong Plastics Industries and Accrelist’s acquisition of the Refresh Laser Clinic network.

No dividend was declared for fiscal 2019, the same as the year before.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share was one Singapore cent versus 0.92 Singapore cent.

Accrelist expects long-term growth with its purchase of the Refresh Laser Clinic network and the "increasing social acceptance in the aesthetic medical services sector".

Catalist-listed Accrelist's shares were flat at S$0.004 as at 9.58am.

Its subsidiary Catalist-listed Jubilee also reported its fiscal 2019 results, with net profit for fiscal 2019 ended March 31 more than tripling to S$3.3 million, from S$932,000 a year ago.

The electronic components and plastic mould producer's earnings per share was 0.34 Singapore cent for the year versus 0.15 Singapore cent previously. Its shares were up S$0.001 or 3.57 per cent at S$0.029 as at 9.58am.

Revenue increased 2.3 per cent to S$163.7 million from S$160 million, with its mechanical business unit's revenue more than doubling after the acquisition of Honfoong Plastics.

This offset the slight drop in revenue in its electronic components distribution business unit to S$145 million from S$151.8 million, due to softening demand for some of the group’s products.

Jubilee's NAV per ordinary share was 4.08 Singapore cents compared to 3.72 Singapore cents.

Similar to its parent company, no dividend was declared for FY2019 and FY2018.

Jubilee's acquisition of Honfoong Plastics added 91 machines to its mechanical business unit's current 27 machines, strengthening its current tooling and moulding capabilities.

The Accrelist subsidiary expects the acquisition to broaden its revenue stream through the inclusion of products from the medical and automotive industries, computer peripherals and consumables sector. This also widened its customer base in Singapore, Malaysia and Batam.

For its electronic components distribution business unit, Jubilee said the current weak demand coupled with US-China trade war uncertainties means that the market is unlikely to recover this year.

Companies & Markets

M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Challenger Technologies releases indicative timeline for proposed delisting

Metro Holdings Q4 profit rises to S$51m, promotes Yip Hoong Mun to CEO

China Everbright Water bags 1.25b yuan public-private partnership project in China's Zhejiang

Ayondo chairman disposed of 1.2m shares on Nov 22 for undisclosed sum

Vallianz, USP Group warn of fiscal 2019 net losses

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 Singapore manufacturers not hit by Huawei ban but brace for tech war
5 Short rental cycles resulting in 'hit-and-run' business practices, says IndoChine boss
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

BT_20190528_TRAX28_3793406.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Trax joins Singapore's rarefied unicorn stable

May 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Bukit Sembawang, China Everbright Water, UnUsUaL, Vividthree, Ossia, Vallianz, USP Group

lwx_METRO_280519_70.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings Q4 profit rises to S$51m, promotes Yip Hoong Mun to CEO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening