You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ace Achieve to buy 36% of blockchain business for S$1.9m, borrow S$500,000 to finish audit

Thu, Nov 22, 2018 - 8:44 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

ACE Achieve Infocom plans to acquire a 36 per cent stake in a blockchain online trading and payment solutions business for S$1.9 million, according to filings with the Singapore Exchange late Wednesday.

The Beijing-headquartered telecommunications company is also taking a concurrent S$500,000 loan from the seller of that stake to fund the cost and expenses required to complete its audit for financial year 2018 and convene the annual general meeting for FY2018.

Ace Achieve has entered into a memorandum of understanding to buy the stake in GT Dollar Pte Ltd, which offers and operates online trading and payment solutions that adopt blockchain technology, amongst others. Currently, the firm does not require any licence or regulatory approval to operate its business.

The purchase may be funded by issuing new Ace Achieve shares at S$0.0045, or a mix of cash and new shares at the same price. Ace Achieve shares were trading at S$0.008 before trading was halted on Monday pending the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The seller of the GT Dollar stake is businessman Zhang Bauluo, who directly owns 70 per cent of GT Dollar and is deemed interested in the remaining 30 per cent. Mr Zhang is one of two directors of GT Dollar.

Mr Zhang, through lending vehicle China Tian Ma Travel Group, has also agreed to loan S$500,000 to Ace Achieve. The loan is interest free for the first three months upon drawdown, but will bear a 5 per cent interest thereafter. The loan will mature six months after drawdown.

The loan is secured by a share charge by Ace Achieve chairman and chief executive Deng Zelin and his investment vehicles. Together, the chargors hold about 29.98 per cent of Ace Achieve's shares, which will give Mr Zhang a deemed interest in all of those shares.

The acquisition will require shareholders' approval.

Ace Achieve described the acquisition as a "strategic diversification" into a growth market. Mr Zhang's willingness to procure the loan for the company was also considered very positively by the board, Ace Achieve said.

The loan will allow the company to make payments to complete the company's audit and to convene its shareholders' meeting thereafter, the company said. Ace Achieve is looking to announce its FY2018 results by end-November. The company also expects to complete the audit for FY2018 by end-January 2019 and to hold its shareholders' meeting by end-February 2019.

Two of the company's three independent directors had quit in August, citing delays in the company’s annual audit and a lack of information from management.

Companies & Markets

No Signboard to take impairment charge on beer business, to record accounting losses for Q4 and FY18

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

Noble - too much faith in a 'clean' audit?

Singapore and Kazakhstan ink bilateral investment treaty

Singapore will do well to keep close eye on UK audit industry shakeup

Bharti's debt woes won't deter Singtel

Editor's Choice

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

BT_20181122_KYASAD19_3620483.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Technology

Tax-return sector 'needs technology to take it to the future'

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

Most Read

1 Surge in China theft of Australia company secrets: report
2 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
3 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
4 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
5 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGbiz_221118_32.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q3 GDP grew 2.2%, below street estimates; MTI narrows 2018 forecast to 3-3.5%

BP_SGtrade_221118_33.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports grow for 5th quarter in a row in Q3, posts 8% jump

BP_noble_221118_4.jpg
Nov 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble's restructuring hangs in the balance amid investigations

Nov 22, 2018
Real Estate

China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening