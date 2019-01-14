You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acra fines Swiber directors for failure to hold 2017 AGM by deadline

Mon, Jan 14, 2019 - 10:28 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

BELEAGUERED Swiber on Monday said that the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) has issued letters to the company directors offering composition fines related to the company’s failure to hold the 2017 annual general meeting by Dec 1, 2017, and failure to lay the FY2016 financial statements at the AGM.

Swiber said: "The directors have each accepted Acra’s offer of composition and paid the composition fines. Acra has also informed that with such acceptance of Acra’s offer of composition, Acra will not proceed with further prosecution against the directors in court in respect of the relevant breaches."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

CSE Global clinches S$84.8m of infrastructure project deals in Q4 2018

Lian Beng's Q2 earnings up 21%, despite revenue decline

ST Engineering's marine arm wins S$560m in new contracts in Q4 2018

More interested parties make proposal for Tee Land after December's news of strategic review

Thumb drive maker Trek injects US$3m in solar energy firm for 7.5% stake

CapitaLand's S$11 billion mega deal 6 months in the making

Editor's Choice

BT_20190114_MRCES146R0Q_3666909.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Technology

Singapore-backed technology firms make waves at CES

BT_20190114_KRASCENT149C41_3667091.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Real Estate

Shopee fully leases 5 Science Park Drive

BP_SGcbd_140119_5.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

SME business sentiment slides for third straight quarter

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 Workforce Singapore making progress in helping workers displaced by economic restructuring: PM
3 Olivia Lum should give up role as Hyflux chair during restructuring, says Sias chief
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 The property merry-go-round: anomalies in the market
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant

Photo 1 - Raffles City Chongqing, China.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jan 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS to boost Singapore's standing as enterprise financing hub with S$75m grant

Jan 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Stiffer anti-money laundering rules for Singapore jewellers ahead

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening