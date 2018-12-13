You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Activist fund Quarz urges Sunningdale Tech to return cash to shareholders

Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 9:07 AM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ACTIVIST fund Quarz Capital Management has found a new target in mainboard-listed high-precision plastic components maker Sunningdale Tech.

In an open letter to the board on Thursday, Quarz urged Sunningdale to return more cash to shareholders, by distributing at least 60 per cent of core net income in 2019 as dividends.

If a dividend of 10 Singapore cents a share is dished out next year (up from a total dividend of 8 Singapore cents per share expected for 2018), that works out to an expected yield of 7 per cent, based on the closing share price of S$1.40 on Wednesday.

Sunningdale does not have a formal dividend policy. Last year, it reported core earnings of S$42 million, and Quarz's estimates are based on a core net income of S$31 million in 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We believe that the retained cashflow is more than sufficient to expedite on organic and inorganic growth strategies," Quarz wrote. Sunningdale can afford to pay a higher dividend next year since 2018 should mark the end of its "heavy capex phase", Quarz added.

Sunningdale has invested more than S$130 million in cutting edge technology, equipment and new factories since 2014, Quarz said.

Quarz has a less than 5 per cent stake in Sunningale, but said that combined with its affiliates, it has built up a "sizeable position" in the company.

The activist is also proposing that Sunningdale distribute at least 50 per cent of the proceeds from the disposal of its Zhongshan factory to shareholders. Suningdale announced on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a factory and some land in China for 145 million yuan (S$28.9 million).

The recommendations come after Sunningdale's shares have fallen by 19 per cent after its earnings miss in April.

Quarz said it believes that Sunningdale is trading at a 30 per cent discount to its tangible book value of S$2.01, and represents an opportunity owing to its diversified base of multinational clients including HP, Verifone, Gemalto, Samsung, Phillips, Epson, Microsoft, Hitachi and Casio.

Quarz is also expecting the group to deliver stronger revenue growth next year due to the ramp up of new products and margin expansion.

Sunningdale shares closed three cents higher at S$1.40 on Wednesday.

Among Sunningdale's substantial shareholders are non-executive chairman Koh Boon Hwee, who owns a 15.8 per cent stake, and "Popiah King" Sam Goi, who has an 8.1 per cent stake. Yarwood Engineering & Trading, a subsidiary of alcoholic beverage distributor Kong Siang Group, also holds an 8.1 per cent stake. 

Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Jumbo Group, Silkroad Nickel, Del Monte, OUE Lippo Healthcare, FSL Trust

Anchor Resources to raise S$1m through private placement of shares at S$0.023 apiece

Silkroad Nickel secures long-term ore supply contract worth over S$400m

Del Monte Q2 profit back in the black on one-off expenses a year ago

FSL Trust units to buy 2 product tankers for US$97.6m

China Environment directors to attend ACRA interview in probe

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

BP_OUE_131218_9.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Reits' asset injections: A little less action a little more discretion, please

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_131218_4.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year

BP_SGcbd_131218_5.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Economy watchers trim Singapore 2019 GDP forecasts

BT_20181213_MAY13_3642312.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Who will be Britain's next leader if May goes?

BT_20181213_PASIRGUDANG_3642329.jpg
Dec 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Seletar Airport flight procedures pose no risk to Pasir Gudang port, says Khaw

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening