AEI Corp expects FY19 loss on impairment, poor business

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 7:25 PM
AEI Corp, which has been placed on the SGX Watchlist, said on Tuesday that it expects to report a loss for the 2019 financial year ended Dec 31, 2019.

The loss was mainly due to the operating and impairment loss on the disposal of the company's existing business and the prevailing poor business environment, it said.

The company is in the process of finalising the group's results and will provide further details when the results announcement is released.

AEI shares last traded at S$0.865 on Jan 8.

