AEM Holdings' sales orders to-date for 2019 delivery hit S$209m

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 11:38 AM
UPDATED Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 1:13 PM
TEST-HANDLING machine supplier AEM Holdings on Thursday said it has received sales orders worth S$209 million as at April 25, for delivery in fiscal 2019.

This is up from the S$174 million in sales orders previously announced in March, and S$140 million announced in February.

The company is revising its revenue range upwards to be between S$225 million and S$250 million. It is similary revising its capital expenditure range to be between S$4 million and S$7 million, whereby the increase is to support engineering development for future customer programmes.

Shares of AEM Holdings was trading at S$1.14 at 11.17am on Thursday, up 0.09 Singapore cent.

