AEM names ST Engineering's Chandran Nair group president

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 12:59 PM
AEM Holdings on Tuesday said it has appointed Chandran Nair as its group president, starting Jan 1, 2020. The role is newly created to support the group’s global growth and new business units.

He will also support the group’s chief executive Chok Yean Hung to deliver growth by expanding AEM’s portfolio of products and services, said the company which provides advanced chip testing solutions. 

Mr Nair was most recently the president of the robotics and autonomous systems business at ST Engineering Land Systems. 

He was also previously vice-president for Asia-Pacific at National Instruments, where he started his career and played a leadership role in the commercialisation and global growth of its PXI platform.

AEM executive chairman Loke Wai San said Mr Nair comes to AEM with immense experience in semiconductor test and automation. He also has a global track record of successfully scaling new business units through exceptional vision and talent management.

Chief executive Mr Chok added that Mr Nair is a proven senior executive and has been involved in key roles that required the building of innovative and customer-focused teams.

"His ability to direct change and drive performance will be an asset to AEM’s executive management team," he said.

AEM shares were trading 2.9 per cent or five cents higher at S$1.76 on Tuesday as at 12.40pm, after the announcement was made. 

