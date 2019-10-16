AIMS Financial to place out AA Reit units in bookbuilding exercise

AIMS Financial will be carrying out a placement of certain units in AIMS Apac Reit (AA Reit) on Wednesday, the manager of the industrial real estate investment trust said in a bourse filing in the morning.

These units are part of a put and call option between AIMS and its joint venture partner AMP Capital. The latter had in March sold its 50 per cent shareholding in the management companies of AA Reit to AIMS, which then became the sole sponsor of the Reit.

As part of that transaction, AMP would also sell its 10.26 per cent holding in AA Reit units to AIMS, and this stake sale was subject to the exercise of the put and call option.

There are 70.3 million units, comprising 10.09 per cent of the total number of units currently in issue, under the option, the Reit manager said on Wednesday.

AIMS has appointed Merrill Lynch (Singapore), DBS Bank and Maybank Kim Eng Securities to carry out a bookbuilding exercise for the units, to help diversify the investor base of the Reit, enhance its investor profile and improve its trading liquidity.

AIMS will acquire the remaining units under the put and call option which are not placed out in this bookbuilding exercise.

To avoid a disorderly trading of AA Reit units while the bookbuilding exercise is ongoing, the manager called for a trading halt before the market opened.

AA Reit was formerly known as AIMS AMP Capital Industrial Reit, before AMP sold its management rights.