All resolutions passed at Yuuzoo's special general meeting

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 10:51 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

ALL resolutions were passed at Yuuzoo Corporation's special general meeting held on May 16, the e-commerce company announced in an exchange filing.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of resolutions including Yuuzoo's discontinuation in Bermuda and continuance in the British Virgin Islands, its name change to Yuuzoo Networks Group Corporation, the change in its capital structure from par value to non par value shares, and the adoption of new memorandum and articles of the company.

