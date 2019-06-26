You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Alpha Energy proposes S$21.1m rights issue, twice its existing share capital

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 5:36 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CATALIST-LISTED Alpha Energy Holdings has proposed a S$21.1 million rights issue to continue funding its Mustang oilfield project in Alaska and pay off a Mustang-related loan, it said on Wednesday.

The rights issue constitutes 200 per cent of its existing share capital and 66.7 per cent of its enlarged share capital. 

It will issue a total of 1.5 billion new shares, at two rights shares for every existing share and an issue price of S$0.014 per rights share. This represents a roughly 74 per cent discount to the weighted average price of S$0.054 per share on June 10, the last trading date of the shares prior to the day of the announcement.

The exercise will raise net proceeds of S$12.1 million, as besides paying for fees and expenses related to the exercise, the company will use S$8.4 million to pay off a term loan from Alaska Tembusu that was used for the Mustang oilfield project's first oil funding needs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Of the net proceeds, 80 to 90 per cent will be used to continue its Mustang project development works. The remaining amount will be used for the group's general working capital.

Nine parties have provided irrevocable undertakings to subscribe for their respective pro rata entitlement of the rights shares and/or unsubscribed rights shares.

They are LTB LLC, Augustus Trust, Neo Alaska Venture, Pinnacle Investment Holdings LLC, ATB LLC, Ang Yew Jin Eugene, JK Technology Pte Ltd, Sim Eng Kiang, CIMB Islamic Trustee Berhad (acting as trustee for Affin Hwang Multi Asset Fund) and Kenneth Gerard Pereira.

The Affin Hwang Multi Asset Fund (Affin Hwang) might take up 44.6 per cent - the largest portion - of the rights shares entitled to the nine parties. It will take up its entitlement of 400,000 rights shares and any excess rights shares of up to 669.6 million.

Mr Sim and Mr Pereira are taking up their entitlement of 3.8 million and 20,000 shares respectively, but will also take up any excess rights shares of up to 71 million and 50 million respectively.

The oil exploration and production firm will seek shareholder approval for the rights issue at an extraordinary general meeting.

It also hopes to get the nod from shareholders for a possible transfer of controlling interest to Affin Hwang if it takes up enough excess shares with regard to its irrevocable undertaking.

Alpha Energy has called for a lifting of its trading halt, which was initiated on Monday.

The counter closed up S$0.003 or 5.6 per cent at S$0.057 on Wednesday.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Venture shares down 3.5% as manufacturing, trade woes persist

SMEs on Zilingo's e-commerce platform to get direct access to UOB banking solutions in tie-up

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

Boardroom applies for delisting, substantial shareholder pledges to sell 7.63% stake

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

End of school holiday is start of race to launch new projects

Editor's Choice

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Real Estate

Second Raffles hotel to open in 2022 on Sentosa Island

BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Garage

Fave sets sight on merchants as rivals grow

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Silver lining for tech and health graduates amid economic gloom
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut

loyang link.jpg
Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output worse than expected, down by 2.4% in May

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for headwinds in coming year: Chan Chun Sing

Jun 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Businesses have adjusted to trade war, becoming more upbeat: AmCham Singapore poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening