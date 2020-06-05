You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Amazon in early talks to buy US$2b stake in Singtel associate Bharti Airtel, say sources

Amazon's digital offerings in India are via video streaming, voice-activated speakers, cloud storage
Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

AMAZON.COM is in early-stage talks to buy a stake worth at least US$2 billion in Indian mobile operator Bharti Airtel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, underscoring the growing attraction of India's digital economy for US tech giants.

The planned investment, if completed, would mean Amazon acquiring a roughly 5 per cent stake based on the current market value of Airtel, which is India's third-largest telecoms company with more than 300 million subscribers.

The discussions between Amazon and Airtel come at a time when global players are placing major bets on the digital arm of Reliance Industries, which owns Airtel's telecom rival Jio.

Reliance's digital unit has raised US$10 billion in recent weeks from Facebook, KKR and others.

SEE ALSO

Singtel unit prices US$750m 10-year notes at 1.875%

The talks between Airtel and Amazon are at an early stage and the deal terms could change, or an agreement may not be reached, said two of the three sources, all of whom declined to be identified because the discussions are confidential.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company does "not offer comments on speculation of what we may or may not do in future".

Airtel said it routinely works with all digital players to bring their products, content and services to customers.

"Beyond that there is no other activity to report", it said in a statement.

Amazon counts India as a crucial growth market where it has committed US$6.50 billion in investments mainly towards expanding its e-commerce footprint.

The Seattle-based company has in recent years also expanded its digital offerings in India via its voice-activated speakers, video streaming and cloud storage, as it seeks to tap a rising number of Internet and smartphone users in the country of 1.3 billion people. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Over 100 Scoot cabin crew take up temporary jobs at sensor firm

Mapletree Industrial Trust to replace SPH in STI

Go beyond fundamentals, technicals for stock selection: Maybank KE

Temasek leads Tropic Biosciences' US$28.5m Series B funding round

Brazil court accepts charges against 2 men formerly linked to Sembmarine subsidiary

EHT locked into exclusive talks with FECIL

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.