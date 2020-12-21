Analysts positive on IPO market after resilient results in 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
EVEN in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2020 continued to hold their own in the Singapore market. As such, market watchers The Business Times spoke to expect the new year to bring about greater listing volumes.
This comes...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes