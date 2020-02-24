You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

APAC Realty posts 33% rise in Q4 net profit of S$5.5m

Mon, Feb 24, 2020 - 6:54 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

REAL estate agency APAC Realty on Monday posted a net profit of S$5.5 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, up 33.3 per cent from a year ago.

Q4 revenue came in at S$107.8 million, up 31.7 per cent from S$81.9 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This was on the back of higher brokerage income from new home sales, as well as resale and rental of properties.

Earnings per share was 1.54 Singapore cents compared with 1.15 cents previously.

For the full year, net profit fell 42.2 per cent to S$14 million from S$24.2 million previously, on lower revenue that was down 12.8 per cent to S$369.5 million.

The soft performance resulted from a 15.7 per cent decline in brokerage income from resale and rental of properties, and an 8.1 per cent decline in income from new home sales.

SEE ALSO

Raffles Medical FY2019 profit falls 15.2% on Chongqing hospital startup costs

Full-year earnings per share was 3.94 cents compared with 6.83 cents in FY2018.

"Although the property cooling measures implemented in July 2018 continued to depress sentiment and weaken home buyer interest, the market showed signs of improvement in FY2019, in particular the primary market and HDB resale market," said executive chairman and CEO Jack Chua.

He noted that property developer Wing Tai Asia sold about 70 per cent or more than 360 units of its latest condominium project The M over the weekend.

APAC Realty has declared a second and final dividend of 1.25 cents per ordinary share for the period under review, compared with 2.5 cents in the corresponding period of the previous year. The aggregate dividend for FY2019 is two cents per share.

APAC Realty shares closed down one cent or 2.08 per cent to S$0.47 on Monday before the results were announced.

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 24, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 24, 2020 06:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares slide 1.2% on Monday as Covid-19 worries grow

SINGAPORE equities resumed their slide on Monday as sentiment worsened due to a spike in cases of the novel...

Feb 24, 2020 06:01 PM
Government & Economy

UK Labour members vote on leader to replace Corbyn

[LONDON] Almost 600,000 members of Britain's main opposition Labour party began voting on Monday for a new leader to...

Feb 24, 2020 05:47 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares slump 2.7% on Monday amid political upheaval

MALAYSIA share prices closed sharply lower on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index...

Feb 24, 2020 04:46 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks start week with another sharp drop

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong suffered more big losses Monday as investors fret that the coronavirus could become a global...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly