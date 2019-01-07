ARA co-founder John Lim now Sias patron

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ARA Asset Management's co-founder John Lim is now patron of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) with effect from Jan 1.
The role is honorary with no executive functions. He joins Stephen Riady, executive chairman of property group OUE, who became patron of
