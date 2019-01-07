You are here

ARA co-founder John Lim now Sias patron

Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Sias says Mr Lim has been a "believer and supporter of our objectives".

ARA Asset Management's co-founder John Lim is now patron of the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) with effect from Jan 1.

The role is honorary with no executive functions. He joins Stephen Riady, executive chairman of property group OUE, who became patron of

