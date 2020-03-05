You are here

ARA completes acquisition of majority stake in Logos

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 3:47 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg

ARA Asset Management on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in logistics property firm, Logos Group. 

Logos will operate as ARA's exclusive platform for logistics assets globally, offering ARA’s investors a suite of products in the private and public markets.

Both companies are involved in industrial real estate space for rental, specifically warehouse space, as well as property funds that invest in industrial real estate.

The deal combines ARA's global fund management capabilities with Logos' Asia-Pacific logistics property and development expertise, to create a logistics real estate development and investment management platform.

This comes after the competition watchdog in Singapore cleared the proposed merger between fund manager Logos China Investments and ARA Logistics, a unit of ARA Asset Management.

