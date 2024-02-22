ARA H-Trust’s H2 DPS rises 18.6% to US$0.01929

ARA US Hospitality Trust’s (ARA H-Trust) distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the half year ended December 2023 was up 18.6 per cent to US$0.01929, from US$0.01627 in H2 FY2022.

The distribution will be paid out on Mar 28, 2024, after the record date on Mar 1, reported the stapled group’s managers on Thursday (Feb 22).

Revenue rose 2 per cent year on year to US$89.5 million, while net property income (NPI) climbed 26.4 per cent to US$25.7 million.

The topline growth was backed by higher portfolio occupancy, which improved to 69.5 per cent from 68 per cent previously, as well as a rise in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to US$96 from US$91.

This contributed to an 18.9 per cent increase in distributable income to US$11.2 million for the latest half-year period.