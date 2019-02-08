You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit accepts letter of offer from JTC for site of Grab's new HQ

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 10:25 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

ASCENDAS Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has accepted a letter of offer from its controlling unitholder JTC Corp for a 30-year leasehold interest for land at one-north that will be developed into a build-to-suit (BTS) facility.

The land premium is S$84 million, and the 30-year lease commences 8 April 2019.

On Jan 30, Ascendas Reit had announched that it was building the S$181.2 million development which would serve as ride hailing company Grab's headquarters. 

The development will be situated on a land area of approximately 11,435 square metres, which was valued by CBRE at S$84.1 million and S$88.6 million by Savills Valuation and Professional Services. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BTS will consist of two tower blocks with a gross floor area of about 42,310 square metres and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The development will incorporate greenery on ground and mid-level sky terraces that are integrated with communal spaces and public pedestrian thoroughfares, while bicycle parking, lockers and shower facilities will be provided to encourage Grab’s employees to take up cycling as a mode of commuting. Other green features will include the use of recycled building materials and energy efficient low emissive glass façade to reduce solar heat gain. 

Upon completion, Ascendas Reit will lease the development to Grab for 11 years with an option to renew for an additional five years.  Annual rental escalations will apply throughout the term of the lease.  Including Grab’s lease, the weighted average lease to expiry of Ascendas Reit's Singapore portfolio would have improved to 4 years from 3.9 years. Meanwhile, the development is expected to generate a net property yield of about 6.4 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Mercurius Capital Investment receives order from CAD to provide documents, information

Lereno Bio-Chem revises completion date for acquisition of Knit Textile and Apparel

SIA Engineering’s Q3 profit declines amid challenging environment

Malaysia shares close lower on Friday

FSL Trust units receive up to US$25m bridging loan from sponsor for tanker buys

Hot stock: Best World extends rally, up 5% at midday break

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
3 Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition
4 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Ubolratana Rajakanya_080219_48.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

In election shocker, sister of Thai king named PM candidate by Thaksin-linked party

sg3.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan resigns

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Engineering’s Q3 profit declines amid challenging environment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening