You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit, H-Trust change financial year-end to December

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 9:34 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

THE managers of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), Ascendas Hospitality Reit (Ascendas H-Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust (Ascendas HBT) said on Wednesday that they are changing the Reits' and managers' financial year-ends to Dec 31.

The current financial year will be a nine-month period from Apr 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019. Thereafter, the financial year will be a 12-month period ending on Dec 31 each year.

The move is to align with the change in financial year-end of the managers' holding company Ascendas Investments Pte Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Ascendas Pte Ltd, an investment arm of Ascendas-Singbridge.

Ascendas-Singbridge was acquired by CapitaLand on June 30, and the enlarged CapitaLand Group began operating as a unified entity on July 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly