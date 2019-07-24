Ascendas Reit, H-Trust change financial year-end to December

THE managers of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit), Ascendas Hospitality Reit (Ascendas H-Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust (Ascendas HBT) said on Wednesday that they are changing the Reits' and managers' financial year-ends to Dec 31.

The current financial year will be a nine-month period from Apr 1, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019. Thereafter, the financial year will be a 12-month period ending on Dec 31 each year.

The move is to align with the change in financial year-end of the managers' holding company Ascendas Investments Pte Ltd, which is a subsidiary of Ascendas Pte Ltd, an investment arm of Ascendas-Singbridge.

Ascendas-Singbridge was acquired by CapitaLand on June 30, and the enlarged CapitaLand Group began operating as a unified entity on July 1.