Ascott launches app for rewards members

Ascott said it had seen an increase in Ascott Star Rewards membership since launching a points purchase feature and elite status match programme earlier this year.

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit The Ascott Limited has launched a mobile app for members of its Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme.

The app, named Discover ASR, will provide members greater value and flexibility, Ascott said in a statement on Tuesday.

The app will function as a digital concierge, allowing members to search for special deals and book stays at about 200 participating properties in over 25 countries. They can also manage reservations, perform self check-in and check-out and redeem e-vouchers.

Ascott said that the app will be enhanced with new features in the coming months, such as digital keys to access apartments. From January, members will also be able to indicate pre-arrival and in-stay requests.

CapitaLand chief executive officer (CEO) for lodging and Ascott CEO Kevin Goh said the app's launch is part of the company's digital ecosystem transformation to drive global customer growth.

He added that Ascott had upgraded its customer relationship management and property management systems to a cloud enterprise solution to support its "fast-expanding" global lodging portfolio. The new app is fully integrated with Ascott's backend workflow system, allowing the company to attend quickly to guests' requests.

Ascott managing director, brand and marketing, Tan Bee Leng said ASR is one of Ascott's key drivers to build brand loyalty and grow new customers.

The company has seen an increase in ASR membership since launching an ASR points purchase feature in June, and an elite status match programme in September, she added.

Shares of CapitaLand were trading at S$2.78 as at 9.02am on Tuesday, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent after the announcement.