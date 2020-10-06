You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott launches app for rewards members

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 9:17 AM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

Ascott_Star_Rewards.jpg
Ascott said it had seen an increase in Ascott Star Rewards membership since launching a points purchase feature and elite status match programme earlier this year.
PHOTO: THE ASCOTT LIMITED

CAPITALAND'S wholly-owned lodging business unit The Ascott Limited has launched a mobile app for members of its Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme.

The app, named Discover ASR, will provide members greater value and flexibility, Ascott said in a statement on Tuesday.

The app will function as a digital concierge, allowing members to search for special deals and book stays at about 200 participating properties in over 25 countries. They can also manage reservations, perform self check-in and check-out and redeem e-vouchers.

Ascott said that the app will be enhanced with new features in the coming months, such as digital keys to access apartments. From January, members will also be able to indicate pre-arrival and in-stay requests.

CapitaLand chief executive officer (CEO) for lodging and Ascott CEO Kevin Goh said the app's launch is part of the company's digital ecosystem transformation to drive global customer growth.

SEE ALSO

RHB 'overweight' on Singapore property sector

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He added that Ascott had upgraded its customer relationship management and property management systems to a cloud enterprise solution to support its "fast-expanding" global lodging portfolio. The new app is fully integrated with Ascott's backend workflow system, allowing the company to attend quickly to guests' requests.

Ascott managing director, brand and marketing, Tan Bee Leng said ASR is one of Ascott's key drivers to build brand loyalty and grow new customers.

The company has seen an increase in ASR membership since launching an ASR points purchase feature in June, and an elite status match programme in September, she added.

Shares of CapitaLand were trading at S$2.78 as at 9.02am on Tuesday, up S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent after the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 09:31 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares started higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors cheered positive news about...

Oct 6, 2020 09:23 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 5.00 ...

Oct 6, 2020 09:09 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares fall ahead of central bank decision, federal budget

[BENGALURU] Australian shares traded lower on Tuesday, dragged down mostly by financial and healthcare stocks, as...

Oct 6, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

DBS, StanChart lead industry workgroup to develop Trade Finance Registry pilot

LOCAL lender DBS and Standard Chartered have jointly led a workgroup of 12 other banks to create and conduct a proof...

Oct 6, 2020 08:51 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Share of perps in bond issues hits 6-year low as demand, yields dip

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Heng unveils extensions to support schemes, new economic strategy

Targeted credit relief measures unveiled for SMEs, individuals

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.