You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ascott Residence Trust posts 6% rise in Q4 DPS to 2.27 S cents

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 8:29 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 9:55 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Quest Macquarie Park Sydney (1).jpg
When the transaction completes in the first quarter of 2020, Quest Macquarie Park Sydney will be under a master lease agreement, adding to ART’s stream of stable income.
PHOTO: ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

ASCOTT Residence Trust's (ART) distribution per stapled security (DPS) rose by 6 per cent to 2.27 Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from 2.15 Singapore cents a year ago.

Revenue was down 2 per cent to S$134.1 million for the quarter, from S$136.5 million a year ago. This was mainly due to a S$2.5 million fall in revenue from the divestment of Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Somerset West Lake Hanoi, the managers said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Gross profit improved 3 per cent on the year to S$65.3 million for the quarter, from S$63.4 million a year ago. 

Unitholders' distribution rose 6 per cent year on year to S$49.3 million, from S$46.5 million. This included a one-off partial distribution of divestment gain of S$13.5 million to replace lost income and to share divestment gains with unitholders. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The distribution will be paid out on Feb 10, after books closure on Dec 30.

SEE ALSO

CDLHT's Q4 DPS flat at 2.77 S cents

For the full year ended Dec 31, DPS was 6 per cent higher at 7.61 Singapore cents, versus 7.16 cents a year ago, unitholders' distribution was up 7 per cent to S$165.6 million, while gross profit improved 6 per cent to S$252.6 million for the full year.

ART is the stapled group formed after the combination of real estate investment trusts Ascott Residence Trust (Ascott Reit) and Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTrust).

The merger was completed on Dec 31. Ascott Reit acquired A-HTrust Reit while Ascott Business Trust acquired A-HTrust BT. Following the completion, A-HTrust was delisted from the Singapore Exchange and unstapled. 

Bob Tan, chairman of ART's managers, said on Thursday that the combination resulted in a total asset value of S$7.4 billion. 

"With an enlarged debt headroom of S$1.5 billion, we have greater capacity for more acquisitions, development or conversion projects," he added.

The combined entity ART began trading on the Singapore bourse on Jan 2 under the trading name Ascott Trust and stock code HMN. This was after unstapled Ascott Reit units traded for the last time on Dec 26.

ART stapled securities closed at S$1.27 on Wednesday, up three Singapore cents or 2.4 per cent.

Companies & Markets

UOB, clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

CDLHT's Q4 DPS flat at 2.77 S cents

SGX approves POSH's proposed delisting

Suntec Reit prices new S$200m 7-year notes at 2.95%

Micro-Mechanics shuts Suzhou factory amid virus outbreak

Hyflux lawyers WongP to discharge itself, cites confidence loss

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday with investors concerned about the spread of the new...

Jan 30, 2020 09:47 AM
Government & Economy

New coronavirus study places incubation period at around 5 days

[WASHINGTON] The period between exposure to the new coronavirus that originated in China and symptoms is 5.2 days on...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB, clients raise over S$1.8m for charity at Chinese New Year fundraiser

UOB Group Commercial Banking and more than 800 of its clients have collectively raised more than S$1.8 million for...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Transport

US sees record year for private space sector in 2020

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to step up its space rocket launches in 2020, officials said on Wednesday, an increase...

Jan 30, 2020 09:38 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks edge down on lingering virus jitters; STI opens 0.1% lower

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday amid Wuhan virus fears, despite US and Europe markets closing slightly...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly